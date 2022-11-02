Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why schools' going back to 'normal' won't work for students of color

By Adriana Villavicencio, Assistant Professor of Education, University of California, Irvine
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children.

In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager…The Conversation


