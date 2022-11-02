Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Authorities must be held to account after austerity measures violate right to health

By Amnesty International
In a significant move, Amnesty International has taken steps to hold the Greek authorities to account at the Council of Europe for violating people’s rights to health and non-discrimination. A collective complaint filed today with the European Committee of Social Rights details the devastating health impacts of austerity measures introduced by the Greek authorities following […] The post Greece: Authorities must be held to account after austerity measures violate right to health appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
