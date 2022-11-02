Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why New Zealand must consider restricting alcohol sponsorship of broadcast sports as part of a wider law reform

By Tim Chambers, Senior Research Fellow in the Health Environment & Infection Research Unit (HEIRU), University of Otago
Joseph Boden, Professor, University of Otago
Matthew Hobbs, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Co-Director of the GeoHealth Laboratory, University of Canterbury
Nicholas Bowden, Research fellow, University of Otago
Sports sponsorship is the main way children are exposed to alcohol marketing. It increases their risk of drinking at earlier ages, drinking more once they start and drinking more hazardously.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
