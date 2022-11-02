Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Energy expert Bruce Mountain on what to do about the gas crisis

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The aftermath of the Albanese government’s first budget has seen the political and policy debate turn sharply onto the spectre of households and businesses facing sky-high power prices over the next 18 months.

The government is now scrambling to craft a policy to bring the domestic price of gas down.

In this podcast, Michelle Grattan talks with Professor Bruce Mountain, Director of the Victoria Energy Policy Centre at Victoria University, about this power price crisis, and the options available to deal with what he calls “a weeping sore”.

Mountain offers four…The Conversation


© The Conversation
