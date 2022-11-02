Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: On 2nd anniversary of conflict, Amnesty campaign to highlight gravity of human rights crisis

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the two-year anniversary of northern Ethiopia’s ongoing armed conflict, which broke out on 3 November 2020 and has since led to appalling violations by parties on all sides, Flavia Mwangovya, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for campaigns East Africa, Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes regions, said: “Since the start of the […] The post Ethiopia: On 2nd anniversary of conflict, Amnesty campaign to highlight gravity of human rights crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


