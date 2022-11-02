Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A struggle between normality and madness: why Volodymyr Zelensky's speeches have captured the world's attention

By Jessica Genauer, Lecturer in International Relations , Flinders University
The Ukrainian president’s key wartime speeches are to be published in a book. His ability to weave a narrative bigger than any one life or nation has shaped the way we have understood this war.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
