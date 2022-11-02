Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Biden administration must not detain Haitian asylum seekers at Guantánamo

By Amnesty International
Share this article
In response to unconfirmed reports that the Biden administration is considering holding Haitian asylum seekers in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the US detention center at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International said: “Haitians fleeing their country amidst a humanitarian and human rights crisis should […] The post USA: Biden administration must not detain Haitian asylum seekers at Guantánamo appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A struggle between normality and madness: why Volodymyr Zelensky's speeches have captured the world's attention
~ Fishing kills at least 24,000 fishers every year – yet most countries are still refusing to adopt international safety rules
~ Haiti: ‘Triple threat’ of cholera, malnutrition and violence puts young lives at risk
~ Feeling bloated, hungry or bored after salad? These tips might help
~ Labor's lead slides in Newspoll, but honeymoon continues in Resolve poll after budget
~ India’s Top Court Bans Degrading ‘Two-Finger’ Rape Test
~ Somalia Reeling from Devastating Attack on Education Ministry
~ Emergencies Act inquiry: How to balance protest rights with the rule of law?
~ Culture change at Hockey Canada is about more than replacing those in charge
~ Uber Eats' cannabis delivery partnership with Leafly is mostly smoke and mirrors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter