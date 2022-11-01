Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor's lead slides in Newspoll, but honeymoon continues in Resolve poll after budget

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A Newspoll, conducted October 27-30 from a sample of 1,500, gave Labor a 55-45 lead, a two-point gain for the Coalition since the last Newspoll in early September. Primary votes were 38% Labor (up one), 35% Coalition (up four), 11% Greens (down two), 6% One Nation (down one), 1% UAP (down one) and 9% for all Others (down one).

59% were satisfied with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s performance (down two), and 33% were dissatisfied (up four), for a net approval of +26, down six points. Both Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s satisfied and dissatisfied ratings were up, respectively up…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
