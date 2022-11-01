Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Top Court Bans Degrading ‘Two-Finger’ Rape Test

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Activists protest against gender-based violence, in Delhi, India, October 12, 2020.  © 2020 Amarjeet kumar Singh/SOPA Images via AP Photo On October 31, India’s Supreme Court ruled that anyone who conducts the “regressive and invasive” two-finger test on survivors of sexual assault or rape will be guilty of misconduct. The judgment brings hope that the justice system will finally stop using this unscientific process. The “two-finger test” involves the examining doctor inserting two fingers inside the vagina of a rape survivor to assess whether the girl or woman is a…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: ‘Triple threat’ of cholera, malnutrition and violence puts young lives at risk
~ Feeling bloated, hungry or bored after salad? These tips might help
~ Labor's lead slides in Newspoll, but honeymoon continues in Resolve poll after budget
~ Somalia Reeling from Devastating Attack on Education Ministry
~ Emergencies Act inquiry: How to balance protest rights with the rule of law?
~ Culture change at Hockey Canada is about more than replacing those in charge
~ Uber Eats' cannabis delivery partnership with Leafly is mostly smoke and mirrors
~ Curious Kids: What would happen if the world split in half?
~ Low- and middle-income countries struggle to provide health care to some, while others get too much medicine
~ International students are returning to Australia, but they are mostly going to more prestigious universities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter