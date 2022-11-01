Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia Reeling from Devastating Attack on Education Ministry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A destroyed building and vehicles after a double car bomb attack at a busy junction in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 29, 2022. © 2022 Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo On the afternoon of October 29, residents of Mogadishu were once again hit by a devastating attack in a crowded and bustling area of Somalia’s capital. The double car bombings struck the Ministry of Education as secondary school students and their families gathered to collect their graduation certificates. At least 121 people were killed and hundreds more injured, and the number of fatalities continues to rise. …


© Human Rights Watch -
