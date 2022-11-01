Tolerance.ca
How the parallel lives of two influential editors shaped Australia's literary culture

By Jeff Sparrow, Lecturer, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
The cover of Jim Davidson’s Emperors in Lilliput juxtaposes a photograph of Meanjin’s Clem Christesen smoking a pipe with a picture of Overland’s Stephen Murray-Smith lighting his.

The design conveys Davidson’s focus on the parallels between the two editors, each of whom founded and presided over a little magazine for a remarkable 34 years. But the mirrored images also highlight the gulf between a past in which Men of Letters might casually puff on their briars and a present in which pipe-smoking…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
