The Horn of Africa has had years of drought, yet groundwater supplies are increasing – why?
By Michael Singer, Professor in Physical Geography (Hydrology and Geomorphology), Cardiff University
Katerina Michaelides, Associate Professor, School of Geographical Sciences , University of Bristol
Markus Adloff, PostDoctoral Researcher, Earth System Modelling, Université de Berne
The Horn of Africa – which includes Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and some surrounding countries – has been hit by increasingly frequent and devastating droughts. Despite this, it seems the region has an increasing amount of groundwater. And this water could help support drought-stricken rural communities.
That’s the key finding from our new research, in which we discovered that while overall rainfall is decreasing, an increase in “high-intensity” rainfall has led to more water being stored…
- Tuesday, November 1st 2022