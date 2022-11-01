Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Horn of Africa has had years of drought, yet groundwater supplies are increasing – why?

By Michael Singer, Professor in Physical Geography (Hydrology and Geomorphology), Cardiff University
Katerina Michaelides, Associate Professor, School of Geographical Sciences , University of Bristol
Markus Adloff, PostDoctoral Researcher, Earth System Modelling, Université de Berne
The Horn of Africa – which includes Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and some surrounding countries – has been hit by increasingly frequent and devastating droughts. Despite this, it seems the region has an increasing amount of groundwater. And this water could help support drought-stricken rural communities.

That’s the key finding from our new research, in which we discovered that while overall rainfall is decreasing, an increase in “high-intensity” rainfall has led to more water being stored…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
