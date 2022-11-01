Tolerance.ca
How coal miners and factory workers helped found the environmental movement

By Ewan Gibbs, Lecturer in Global Inequalities, University of Glasgow
Rachel Carson, a scientist and writer from rural Pennsylvania, published Silent Spring 60 years ago. Many credit this book, which meticulously documented the damage that DDT pesticides were inflicting on wildlife, farm animals and people as early as the 1950s, with launching the modern environmental movement.

Carson gathered stories from across the US to illuminate the dangers of indiscriminate pesticide use and the threats contaminated land…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
