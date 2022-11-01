Tolerance.ca
Premenstrual dysphoric disorder: the frightening psychological condition suffered by Dixie D'Amelio

By Lynsay Matthews, Research Fellow, Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham
Singer and social media star Dixie D'Amelio revealed on Instagram recently that she has been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). In her post, she shared how the condition left her feeling that she didn’t “want to be here anymore” and that she had never felt “so low”.

But although PMDD affects one in 20 women, very few people know about it. This means that many – just like D'Amelio – may suffer for years without knowing why they feel the way they do, and may not get the help they need. On average it takes


© The Conversation -
