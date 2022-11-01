Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

By Walter Edwards, Professor of English, Wayne State University
African American Vernacular English is a stigmatized dialect that is still ridiculed in education and the workplace. Its speakers are coherent and intelligent communicators, but remain disadvantaged.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
