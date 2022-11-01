How a 2013 US Supreme Court ruling enabled states to enact election laws without federal approval
By Joshua F.J. Inwood, Professor of Geography and Senior Research Associate in the Rock Ethics Institute, Penn State
Derek H. Alderman, Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
In the Shelby v. Holder decision, a key section of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act was eliminated, thus enabling states with histories of racial discrimination to enact new voting laws.
- Tuesday, November 1st 2022