Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservative US Supreme Court reconsidering affirmative action, leaving the use of race in college admissions on the brink of extinction

By Travis Knoll, Adjunct Professor of History, University of North Carolina – Charlotte
The US Supreme Court is poised to determine the fate of the use of race in college admissions. Supporters of affirmative action, like the military, fear the worst.The Conversation


