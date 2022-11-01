Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa Needs to Step Up Fight Against Gender Based Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the keynote address at the National Gender-based Violence and Femicide Summit on November 1, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. © 2018 GCIS The second Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBFV) this week in South Africa presents an opportunity to reflect on the successes and challenges in tackling widespread GBVF in the country. Since the first summit in 2018, South African authorities have taken some positive steps, including adopting the National Strategic Plan on GBVF 2020 and the September 2021 amendment to…


© Human Rights Watch -
