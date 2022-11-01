Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistani Journalist's murder may not be a case of mistaken identity

By Njeri Wangari

Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot and killed by Kenyan police in a case of "mistaken identity". However, in both countries, people are questioning the official narrative.


© Global Voices -
