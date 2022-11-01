Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Pope Francis Should Condemn Bahrain Rights Record

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Pope Francis should press Bahrain to end its human rights abuses when he visits the country from November 3 to 6, 2022, nine human rights organizations said today. While in Bahrain, he is scheduled to address the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue, a government-led interfaith forum, meet with religious leaders, and celebrate a public Papal Mass. He is to meet with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and other Bahraini government authorities on November 3. In light of this landmark trip, he should publicly and privately call on King Hamad and the Bahraini authorities to commute the death…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
