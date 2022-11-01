Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

ASEAN: Act to Stop Myanmar Military Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists protest the Myanmar military coup during an ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2021.  © 2021 Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo (New York) – Governments attending summits in Asia in November 2022 should support tougher sanctions and other measures to address widespread abuses by Myanmar’s military, Human Rights Watch said today. Governments should agree on new measures to cut off the Myanmar junta’s foreign currency revenues and impose embargos on arms and aviation fuel. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will meet November 10-13 in Cambodia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
