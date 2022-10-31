Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Employers say Labor's new industrial relations bill threatens the economy. Denmark tells a different story

By Chris F. Wright, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Russell Lansbury, Emeritus Professor in Work and Organisational Studies, University of Sydney
Søren Kaj Andersen, Associate Professor, University of Copenhagen
Denmark has the type of industrial relations system the government wants to move to. It has fewer industrial disputes than Australia, lower unemployment, and similar wages growth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
