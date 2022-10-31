Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden’s New Government Abandons Feminist Foreign Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The new Swedish government pictured on Lejonbacken's terrace at Stockholm Palace, Sweden, October 18, 2022. © 2022 Jonas Ekströmer/TT/AP Photo In 2014, the Swedish government adopted the world’s first explicitly feminist foreign policy, an approach that aimed to address barriers to gender equality and include a gender perspective in all policy development and decision-making. Since then, countries like Canada, France, and Mexico have followed suit. But with a new government at the helm, the tables are turning in Swedish politics. The country’s new Minister for Foreign…


© Human Rights Watch -
