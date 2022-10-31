Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Access to sports betting in the US has exploded since 2018 – and we're just starting to learn about the effects

By Joshua B. Grubbs, Associate Professor of Psychology, Bowling Green State University
Shane Kraus, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Share this article
Any increase in people seeking help for gambling disorders could overwhelm the nation’s treatment centers, which already find themselves overextended and underfunded.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What quantum technology means for Canada’s future
~ Bell Shakespeare's The Lovers is a sugar-fuelled, ironic adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream for Gen Z
~ 2022: the year even right-leaning cartoonists had a gutful of Scott Morrison
~ Frozen offered a new way to look at Disney princesses. But the best leader was the villain
~ Ancient DNA reveals a hidden history of human adaptation
~ How 1970s conservation laws turned this ‘paradise on Earth’ into a tinderbox
~ Surfers share their waves with sharks, but fear not
~ Employers say Labor's new industrial relations bill threatens the economy. Denmark tells a different story
~ Revealed: how women cricketers mended Australia's relationship with Britain after Bodyline
~ This Melbourne Cup, alcohol and sport collide. Forget the horses. It's domestic violence we should be watching for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter