Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wild chimpanzees and gorillas can form long friendly associations that last decades – new research

By Chris Young, Senior Lecturer in Evolution and Social Behaviour, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Friendships between these two very different primates likely outlasted your promise to be best buds forever with your school classmates.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What quantum technology means for Canada’s future
~ Bell Shakespeare's The Lovers is a sugar-fuelled, ironic adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream for Gen Z
~ 2022: the year even right-leaning cartoonists had a gutful of Scott Morrison
~ Frozen offered a new way to look at Disney princesses. But the best leader was the villain
~ Ancient DNA reveals a hidden history of human adaptation
~ How 1970s conservation laws turned this ‘paradise on Earth’ into a tinderbox
~ Surfers share their waves with sharks, but fear not
~ Employers say Labor's new industrial relations bill threatens the economy. Denmark tells a different story
~ Revealed: how women cricketers mended Australia's relationship with Britain after Bodyline
~ This Melbourne Cup, alcohol and sport collide. Forget the horses. It's domestic violence we should be watching for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter