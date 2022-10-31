Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Public order bill: new law is designed to stop climate protests – but it could actually give activists a legal tool

By Chris Hilson, Professor of Law, Director of the Centre for Climate and Justice, University of Reading
The UK’s environmental movement has a long history of using protest as a strategy. Disruption is often at the heart of this, either disrupting infrastructure projects themselves in an attempt to stop them going ahead (roads, fracking sites), or targeting existing infrastructure (fuel depots, airport runways or bridges) to disrupt others. Disruption gets people’s attention in a way that a conventional demonstration with placards seldom does – although it is not without the risk of backlash.

Recent climate activism has followed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
