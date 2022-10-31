Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gender diversity reforms have helped UK company boards, but they are failing in other countries - new research explains why

By Jannine Poletti-Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, University of Liverpool
It may take close to 300 years to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, according to a UN progress report on its sustainable development goals (SDG), Gender Snapshot 2022. This is way off the 2030 deadline set when the SDGs were adopted by UN member states in 2015.

Closing the gender gap in the corporate world will contribute to meeting these goals. This means not only boosting women’s participation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
