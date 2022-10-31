Tolerance.ca
Omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 – an expert answers three key questions about these new COVID variants

By Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
Two new omicron subvariants, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, are quickly gaining traction in the US, collectively accounting for 27% of infections as of October 29. Both are descendants of BA.5, the omicron variant that has dominated around the world for some months.

Although they appear to be most common in the US at this stage, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have also been identified in the…The Conversation


© The Conversation
