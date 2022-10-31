Cooking from meal boxes can cut household food waste by 38% – new research
By Shantanu Mullick, Assistant Professor in Marketing, Coventry University
Erica van Herpen, Associate Professor in Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Wageningen University
Sebastian Schuster, Junior Researcher, Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment & Energy
The amount of food wasted by households each year was estimated at 570 million tonnes in 2019. This is food that has been produced, packaged and taken to shops and homes, only to end up in the bin. Not only is the food wasted, but the greenhouse gases emitted during the entire process – from raising livestock, making packaging, transporting fruit and vegetables in refrigerated vehicles – are a pointless ecological burden.
Once in landfills, the food rots and releases gases that are…
- Monday, October 31, 2022