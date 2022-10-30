Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Floods are natural, but human decisions make disasters. We need to reflect on the endless cycles of blame

By Brian Robert Cook, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
After storms of rain come storms of blame. But the blame game is circular. To stop disasters, we must prepare for disasters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The rich, white powerbrokers in A.M. Homes' new novel plot to be kingmakers – in the name of 'democracy'
~ From farming to fermentation: how New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
~ In disasters, people are abandoning official info for social media. Here's how to know what to trust
~ Could Russia collapse?
~ Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
~ Queen Elizabeth II and British capitalism: The role of tropes and distractions
~ Indonesia is still moving its capital to Nusantara despite rising public opposition
~ Kathmandu’s street-smart dogs — worshipped for a day
~ Emergency services in South Africa are overwhelmed: how one community created its own
~ Vaccines could be a game-changer in the fight against malaria in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter