Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia is still moving its capital to Nusantara despite rising public opposition

By Arpan Rachman
Share this article
In a nearly unprecedented move, the Indonesian government is creating the city entirely from scratch and has cleared thousands of hectares of forests, fields, and grasslands for the new capital.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The rich, white powerbrokers in A.M. Homes' new novel plot to be kingmakers – in the name of 'democracy'
~ From farming to fermentation: how New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
~ In disasters, people are abandoning official info for social media. Here's how to know what to trust
~ Floods are natural, but human decisions make disasters. We need to reflect on the endless cycles of blame
~ Could Russia collapse?
~ Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
~ Queen Elizabeth II and British capitalism: The role of tropes and distractions
~ Kathmandu’s street-smart dogs — worshipped for a day
~ Emergency services in South Africa are overwhelmed: how one community created its own
~ Vaccines could be a game-changer in the fight against malaria in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter