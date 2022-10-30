Tolerance.ca
Kathmandu’s street-smart dogs — worshipped for a day

By Nepali Times
The Kukur (dog) Tihar festival inspires compassion towards all animals, including dogs, but animal rights groups are advocating for better treatment of stray dogs in Nepal.


