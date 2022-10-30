Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hockey Canada scandal highlights toxic masculinity in sports

By Michael Kehler, Werklund Research Professor, Masculinities Studies, University of Calgary
Gabriel Knott-Fayle, Postdoctoral Scholar of Masculinities Studies in Education, University of Calgary
Share this article
Over recent weeks and months, Canadians have watched a stream of headlines tracing Hockey Canada’s failure to address sexual assault allegations. The misuse of hockey registration fees to pay for sexual assault settlements has raised growing concerns about sport culture and sexual misconduct among some players.

Hockey Canada acknowledged that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kathmandu’s street-smart dogs — worshipped for a day
~ Emergency services in South Africa are overwhelmed: how one community created its own
~ Vaccines could be a game-changer in the fight against malaria in Africa
~ New anti-poverty initiative focuses on lived experiences to help shape policy
~ The Perseverance rover is collecting rock samples from Mars to bring back to Earth
~ An attack of Indigenous rights is an attack on nature conservation
~ How COVID-19 damages lungs: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient battle that began in the primordial soup
~ ‘Avengers’ assemble on Twitter to help bring out the vote in Brazil
~ Abuja terror alert: Nigerian government should not downplay the threat
~ Australia’s FIFA World Cup Team First to Collectively Back Workers, LGBT Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter