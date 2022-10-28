Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s FIFA World Cup Team First to Collectively Back Workers, LGBT Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Australian national soccer team, the Socceroos, pose for a photo before the start of a game in Brisbane, Australia, September 22, 2022. © 2022 Dan Peled/AP Photo Australia’s national men’s football team, the Socceroos, just became the first FIFA World Cup side to collectively speak up on human rights issues in Qatar. In a powerful video released on October 27, sixteen current and former Australian players, supported by the broader playing group, expressed their solidarity with migrant workers and LGBT people, making it clear that “universal values like dignity,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey Jails Another Human Rights Defender
~ What long-term economic stagnation means for climate change
~ Bankers need to be personally liable to avoid future financial crises — new research
~ Hallyu! The Korean Wave at the V&A is an unflinching look at the country's creative rise
~ Brazil: Authorities must guarantee respect for human rights in electoral process
~ Israel/OPT: Latest UN recognition of apartheid comes amid soaring attacks on Palestinian homes
~ Still No Justice for 2020 Zanzibar Election Violence
~ Indonesia rallies to support women in Iran amid concerns over rising domestic conservatism
~ Azerbaijan’s thriving feminist movement: challenges and perspectives
~ Ouija boards: three factors that might explain why they appear to work for some
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter