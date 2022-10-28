Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What long-term economic stagnation means for climate change

By Jack Copley, Assistant Professor in International Political Economy, Durham University
The financial shock the UK has recently suffered is of course bad for green investment. The Rishi Sunak-led government is also likely to use this crisis to push for further public spending cuts that will rule out a truly transformative green agenda.

However, in my recent academic paper I argue that the economic obstacles to effective decarbonisation are more deeply entrenched…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
