Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Latest UN recognition of apartheid comes amid soaring attacks on Palestinian homes

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing is the latest human rights expert to recognize that Israel is committing apartheid against Palestinians. At the UN General Assembly today, Special Rapporteur Balakrishnan Rajagopal presented a report on housing rights worldwide which states that the system of racial oppression and discrimination that has led to the […] The post Israel/OPT: Latest UN recognition of apartheid comes amid soaring attacks on Palestinian homes  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What long-term economic stagnation means for climate change
~ Bankers need to be personally liable to avoid future financial crises — new research
~ Hallyu! The Korean Wave at the V&A is an unflinching look at the country's creative rise
~ Brazil: Authorities must guarantee respect for human rights in electoral process
~ Still No Justice for 2020 Zanzibar Election Violence
~ Indonesia rallies to support women in Iran amid concerns over rising domestic conservatism
~ Azerbaijan’s thriving feminist movement: challenges and perspectives
~ Ouija boards: three factors that might explain why they appear to work for some
~ The White House's 'AI Bill of Rights' outlines five principles to make artificial intelligence safer, more transparent and less discriminatory
~ Sacheen Littlefeather and ethnic fraud – why the truth is crucial, even it it means losing an American Indian hero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter