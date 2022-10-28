Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ethics of canceling student debt is more about fairness than broken promises

By Kate Padgett Walsh, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Iowa State University
Share this article
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive US$10,000 to $20,000 of student debt for up to 40 million eligible borrowers was recently put on hold when a federal appeals court temporarily paused the program.

Six states had asked the court to block implementation of loan…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia rallies to support women in Iran amid concerns over rising domestic conservatism
~ Azerbaijan’s thriving feminist movement: challenges and perspectives
~ Ouija boards: three factors that might explain why they appear to work for some
~ The White House's 'AI Bill of Rights' outlines five principles to make artificial intelligence safer, more transparent and less discriminatory
~ Sacheen Littlefeather and ethnic fraud – why the truth is crucial, even it it means losing an American Indian hero
~ Hypocrisy is beneath them – political figures in the Trump era don't bother concealing their misdeeds
~ Why the US should tread carefully as it weighs supporting armed intervention in Haiti again
~ Japan's 'waste not, want not' philosophy has deep religious and cultural roots, from monsters and meditation to Marie Kondo's tidying up
~ Fetterman's struggles with language highlight the challenges after a stroke – a vascular neurologist explains aphasia and the path to recovery
~ With over-the-counter birth control pills likely to be approved, pharmacists and pharmacies could play an ever-increasing role in reproductive health care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter