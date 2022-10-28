Tolerance.ca
Three reasons to eat pumpkins instead of carving them this Halloween

By Hazel Flight, Programme Lead Nutrition and Health, Edge Hill University
Pumpkins are synonymous with autumn. But while most of us associate them with Halloween, pie and pumpkin spice lattes, these fruits are in fact extremely versatile. And depending on how they’re prepared, they can be good for your health.

Though pumpkins are grown all year round, most of us only buy them in October for carving into jack-o’-lantern. This means many are missing out on a surprisingly nutritious food from their diet. Pumpkins are nutrient-dense while being low in calories. They contain a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
