Human Rights Observatory

Decree on Libyan Women’s Non-Citizen Children Fails Discrimination Test

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman walks with her two children at sunset near the seashore in Benghazi April 29, 2014. © 2014 Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters On October 19, the Council of Ministers of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) issued a new Decree stating that non-citizen children of Libyan women would be granted “all rights entitled to Libyan citizens.” The decree mentions access to free education, free medical treatment, and visa-free entry to Libya, but falls short of guaranteeing the right of children of Libyan women to obtain nationality like children of Libyan men on an…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
