Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Schools in England are facing bankruptcy – here's what the government could do to help

By Chris Rolph, Director, Nottingham Institute of Education, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
We have barely reached the autumn half term and school leaders are already beginning to worry about what the academic year beginning in September 2023 will hold. The combined effect of the cost of living crisis with unexpected salary costs have already made it almost impossible for schools to balance budgets in 2022. Headteachers are now warning that worse…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zombie worlds: five spooky planets orbiting dead stars
~ Dead crustaceans washing up on England's north-east coast may be victims of the green industrial revolution
~ Iran: protesters call for move to a non-religious state. What changes would that bring?
~ Three violent acts per day during Brazil's first round of elections, according to survey
~ More than 100,000 people urge UN states to end spyware crisis
~ Pubs and clubs – your friendly neighbourhood money-laundering service, thanks to 86,640 pokies
~ Should the West negotiate with Russia? The pros and cons of high-level talks
~ Most older Australians aren't in aged care. Policy blind spots mean they live in communities that aren't age-friendly
~ We spoke to the exhausted flood-response teams in the Hunter Valley. Here's what they need when the next floods strike
~ Central African Republic: First War Crimes Verdict Due
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter