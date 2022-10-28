Tolerance.ca
More than 100,000 people urge UN states to end spyware crisis

By Amnesty International
UN member states should urgently support a halt on the sale, transfer and use of spyware to end the endemic unlawful surveillance of activists, journalists, lawyers, and political leaders, Amnesty International said today. 107, 273 people from 180 countries and territories signed the organization’s petition demanding UN member states support a global moratorium on surveillance […] The post More than 100,000 people urge UN states to end spyware crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


