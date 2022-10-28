Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should the West negotiate with Russia? The pros and cons of high-level talks

By Ron Levy, Associate professor, Australian National University
There are political risks to even floating the idea. But a summit could conceivably reset the discourse around a war currently stuck dangerously in cycles of escalation.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
