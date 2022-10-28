Most older Australians aren't in aged care. Policy blind spots mean they live in communities that aren't age-friendly
By Edgar Liu, Senior Research Fellow, Healthy Urban Environments (HUE) Collaboratory / City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Bruce Judd, Professor and Director, Australian School of Architecture and Design, UNSW Sydney
Mariana T Atkins, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Social Impact, The University of Western Australia
A study of 85 policies at all levels of government shows the focus in Australia is on residential care homes. Most older people are not in care, but their need for age-friendly cities is overlooked.
