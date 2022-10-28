Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan Authorities Renew Attack on Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov speaks at a plenary session of parliament where new ministers are sworn in on March 9, 2022 in Bishkek. © 2022 Nazir Aliyev Tayfur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Berlin, October 28, 2022) – In Kyrgyzstan, the authorities have increased efforts to control and censor mass media amid their recent crackdown on freedom of expression and civil society, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 26, 2022, the Kyrgyz government ordered a two-month blockage of the websites of Azattyk Media, the Kyrgyz service of Radio Free Europe/Radio…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
