Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory, tantamount to ‘settler-colonialism’: UN expert

Israel’s occupation is illegal and indistinguishable from a “settler-colonial” situation, which must end, as a pre-condition for Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination, the UN’s independent expert on the occupied Palestinian territory said on Thursday.]]>


