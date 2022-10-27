Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'I take it with a pinch of salt': why women question health warnings linking alcohol with breast cancer

By Belinda Lunnay, Post-doctoral researcher in Public Health , Torrens University Australia
Paul Ward, Professor of Public Health, Torrens University Australia
Samantha Meyer, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Waterloo
Our study found women aren’t necessarily aware of the link between alcohol and breast cancer. And even when they are, they aren’t always able to ‘choose’ to quit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
