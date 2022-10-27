Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We took away due dates for university assignments ... here's what we found

By Benjamin T. Jones, Senior Lecturer in History, CQUniversity Australia
Amy Johnson, Lecturer, CQUniversity Australia
Share this article
As university students around the country finish their final exams and assessments for the year, the idea of removing due dates might seem incredibly appealing.

Being more open-ended about when assignments are submitted may also seem like the logical next step for universities. Even before COVID-19, they have been looking for ways to make learning more flexible. This is generally done by offering units online or in a hybrid model, where some units are in person and some are online. But is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Time for ‘concrete action’ by international community to hold Iran’s security forces to account
~ Ukraine recap: the approach of 'General Winter' and what it means for the conflict
~ Farmers need certainty over emissions pricing – removing government from the equation might help
~ How shoring up drones with artificial intelligence helps surf lifesavers spot sharks at the beach
~ Money for dams dries up as good water management finally makes it into a federal budget
~ Friday essay: in praise of the 'horror master' Stephen King
~ Disempowered, shut off and less able to afford healthy choices – how financial hardship is bad for our health
~ As UK politics descends into chaos, might Australia finally have reached a point of stability?
~ How taxing sugary drinks reinforces weight stigma
~ Canadian mining project in Guatemala opposed in local vote over environmental concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter