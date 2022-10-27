Tolerance.ca
Three essential tales of black vampirism

By Joan Passey, Lecturer in Victorian literature and culture, University of Bristol
Anne Rice’s phenomenally popular 1976 tale of bloodlust and bloodshed, Interview with a Vampire, transferred to the small screen recently – but with some significant deviations that include shifting the principal character’s story to the narrative of a black man.


© The Conversation -
