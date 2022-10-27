Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fermented foods and fibre may lower stress levels – new study

By John Cryan, Vice President for Research & Innovation, University College Cork
Share this article
When it comes to dealing with stress, we’re often told the best things we can do are exercise, make time for our favourite activities or try meditation or mindfulness.

But the kinds of foods we eat may also be an effective way of dealing with stress, according to research published by me and other members of APC Microbiome Ireland. Our latest study has shown that eating more fermented foods and fibre daily for just four weeks had a significant effect on lowering perceived…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Multiparty democracy is in trouble in South Africa – collapsing coalitions are a sure sign
~ A new way to name bacteria: 300-year-old system revised thanks to scientific advances
~ Droughts don't need to result in famine: Ethiopia and Somalia show what makes the difference
~ What is the difference between a populist and a dictator? The ancient Greeks have answers
~ Three essential tales of black vampirism
~ Andrew Tate: how the 'manosphere' influencer is selling extreme masculinity to young men
~ Ukraine war: what, if any, are the chances of toppling Putin and who might take over?
~ COVID vaccines don't just benefit physical health – they improve mental health too
~ Curious Kids: what is snail slime – and why is it shiny?
~ Long COVID: how lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter