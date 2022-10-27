Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Andrew Tate: how the 'manosphere' influencer is selling extreme masculinity to young men

By Robert Lawson, Associate Professor in Sociolinguistics, Birmingham City University
An online search of “how to be a man” leads to nearly 130 million hits and over 12 million videos. Many of these promise hacks or some “big secret” to attain the pinnacle of masculinity. Spend enough time looking through this content and you will inevitably encounter Andrew Tate.

Apparently the most Googled public figure in 2022, Tate was removed from a range of platforms in August due to claims he promoted extreme misogynistic views. Tate is also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
